For their matchup against the Houston Texans (6-4) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM , the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) have three players on the injury report.

Watch the Jaguars in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Jaguars head into the matchup after winning 34-14 over the Tennessee Titans in their last outing on November 19.

The Texans' last game was a 21-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zay Jones WR Knee Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Out Roy Robertson-Harris DL Ankle Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dameon Pierce RB Ankle Questionable Jimmie Ward S Hamstring Out Jake Hansen LB Hamstring Out Case Keenum QB Calf Questionable Noah Brown WR Knee Out Will Anderson Jr. DE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Juice Scruggs OL Hamstring Questionable Henry To'o To'o LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Jaguars vs. Texans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Jaguars or the Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaguars Season Insights

On offense, the Jaguars rank 16th in the NFL with 334.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in total defense (341.4 yards allowed per contest).

The Jaguars are totaling 23.0 points per game offensively this year (11th in NFL), and they are allowing 20.4 points per game (10th) on the defensive side of the ball.

With 254.4 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Jaguars have had to lean on their 15th-ranked passing offense (225.4 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

Jacksonville ranks 17th in rushing yards this season (108.7 rushing yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 87.0 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 20 forced turnovers (second in NFL) against 17 turnovers committed (22nd in NFL), the Jaguars (+3) own the ninth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.

Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-1.5)

Jaguars (-1.5) Moneyline: Jaguars (-125), Texans (+105)

Jaguars (-125), Texans (+105) Total: 48 points

Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Texans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.