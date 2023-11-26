How to Watch Jaguars vs. Texans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Houston Texans (6-4) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at NRG Stadium.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Texans
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
Jaguars Insights
- The Jaguars score just 2.2 more points per game (23) than the Texans give up (20.8).
- The Jaguars rack up just 3.8 fewer yards per game (334.1), than the Texans allow per contest (337.9).
- This season, Jacksonville racks up 108.7 yards per game on the ground, 12.2 more than Houston allows per contest (96.5).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Texans have forced (14).
Jaguars Away Performance
- On the road, the Jaguars score more points (26.8 per game) than they do overall (23). They also allow fewer points on the road (18.8) than they do overall (20.4).
- The Jaguars pick up more yards on the road (380.8 per game) than they do overall (334.1), and concede fewer on the road (334 per game) than overall (341.4).
- The Jaguars accumulate more rushing yards in away games (130 per game) than they do overall (108.7), and allow fewer in road games (69 per game) than overall (87).
- On the road, the Jaguars successfully convert more third downs (38.9%) than they do overall (35.1%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (24.1%) than overall (33.8%).
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|W 20-10
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|San Francisco
|L 34-3
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee
|W 34-14
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NBC
