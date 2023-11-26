The Orlando Magic (11-5) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Amway Center as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSE.

Magic vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 121 - Hornets 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Magic (- 6.5)

Magic (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-14.7)

Magic (-14.7) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.9

The Magic (13-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 81.2% of the time, 38.3% more often than the Hornets (6-8-0) this season.

Orlando's games have gone over the total 37.5% of the time this season (six out of 16), less often than Charlotte's games have (nine out of 14).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Magic are 4-0, a better tally than the Hornets have recorded (4-7) as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic own a top-five defense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 106.8 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 21st with 111.6 points scored per contest.

Orlando is pulling down 44.3 rebounds per game this year (15th-ranked in NBA), and it has given up just 39.7 rebounds per game (best).

The Magic are putting up 24.2 assists per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Orlando is committing 15 turnovers per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16.6 turnovers per contest (best).

It's been rough sledding for the Magic in terms of three-pointers, as they are tallying just 10.3 made threes per game (third-worst in NBA) and are draining just 33.8% of their attempted threes (fourth-worst).

