How to Watch the Magic vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (11-5) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) on November 26, 2023 at Amway Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Magic vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Magic vs Hornets Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- This season, the Magic have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
- In games Orlando shoots higher than 48.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Magic are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at eighth.
- The 111.6 points per game the Magic score are 10.0 fewer points than the Hornets give up (121.6).
- When Orlando scores more than 121.6 points, it is 3-0.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Magic are averaging 9.9 more points per game (116.5) than they are in road games (106.6).
- Orlando is allowing 105.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (108.1).
- At home, the Magic are averaging the same number of treys per game as they are away from home (10.3). Meanwhile, they own a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to on the road (32.8%).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
