Sportsbooks have set player props for Paolo Banchero, LaMelo Ball and others when the Orlando Magic host the Charlotte Hornets at Amway Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Sunday's over/under for Banchero is 22.5 points. That's 2.9 more than his season average of 19.6.

He has averaged 1.1 less rebounds per game (6.4) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (7.5).

Banchero has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Banchero has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Sunday's over/under for Franz Wagner is 20.5. That is 1.6 more than his season average.

His rebound average -- 5.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Sunday.

Wagner has picked up 3.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

He has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +112) 7.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -147)

The 26.5-point prop total for Ball on Sunday is 0.6 higher than his season scoring average, which is 25.9.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 6.5).

Ball averages 8.6 assists, 1.1 more than Sunday's over/under.

Ball's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -118)

Sunday's over/under for Mark Williams is 10.5 points. That is 3.1 fewer than his season average of 13.6.

His per-game rebound average of 10.4 is 0.9 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (9.5).

