The Orlando Magic (11-5) and the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) are scheduled to play on Sunday at Amway Center, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Franz Wagner is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSSE

Magic's Last Game

The Magic won their previous game against the Celtics, 113-96, on Friday. Moritz Wagner starred with 27 points, and also had three rebounds and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Moritz Wagner 27 3 0 0 0 1 Paolo Banchero 23 7 5 0 0 2 Franz Wagner 17 8 6 0 1 1

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero puts up 19.6 points, 6.4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 3.3 assists and 5.5 boards per game.

Cole Anthony is posting 14.1 points, 3.5 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Jalen Suggs puts up 12.5 points, 3.9 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (fifth in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Moritz Wagner averages 12.6 points, 4.2 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 20.9 6.6 3.7 0.7 0.8 1.7 Franz Wagner 18.3 5.4 3.3 1 0.3 1.1 Goga Bitadze 7.7 7 1.8 1.2 1.7 0 Cole Anthony 13.3 4.3 4.1 0.6 0.4 1.3 Jalen Suggs 12.7 2.6 2.7 1.8 0.2 1.7

