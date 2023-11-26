Paolo Banchero will take the court for the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 113-96 win over the Celtics, Banchero had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Now let's dig into Banchero's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 19.6 20.9 Rebounds 7.5 6.4 6.6 Assists 4.5 4.4 3.7 PRA -- 30.4 31.2 PR -- 26 27.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Banchero's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Hornets

Banchero has taken 14.5 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 16.8% and 17.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Magic rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have conceded 121.6 points per game, which is 26th-best in the league.

The Hornets are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hornets have given up 27.4 per contest, 25th in the league.

The Hornets are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Paolo Banchero vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 36 31 6 5 2 1 1 2/5/2023 35 22 10 5 0 0 1 10/28/2022 27 21 12 7 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.