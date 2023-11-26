The UCF Knights (4-1) welcome in the Stetson Hatters (3-2) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Stetson matchup in this article.

Stetson vs. UCF Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stetson vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stetson vs. UCF Betting Trends

Stetson is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

The Hatters have won their only game this season when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

UCF has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Knights' four games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.