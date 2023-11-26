Sunday's contest that pits the UCF Knights (4-1) against the Stetson Hatters (3-2) at Addition Financial Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-65 in favor of UCF, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the game.

Stetson vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Stetson vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 75, Stetson 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. UCF

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-10.2)

UCF (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.2

UCF is 2-2-0 against the spread, while Stetson's ATS record this season is 3-1-0. A total of three out of the Knights' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Hatters' games have gone over.

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game (posting 73.6 points per game, 214th in college basketball, and allowing 66.4 per contest, 105th in college basketball) and have a +36 scoring differential.

Stetson grabs 37.8 rebounds per game (56th in college basketball) while conceding 33 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.8 boards per game.

Stetson connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (44th in college basketball) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (85th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game at 27.8%.

Stetson has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.4 per game (202nd in college basketball) while forcing 7.6 (362nd in college basketball).

