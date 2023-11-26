SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves and the Baylor Bears square off in one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature SWAC teams.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Alcorn State Braves at Baylor Bears
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|SEC Network +
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Clemson Tigers
|4:15 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
