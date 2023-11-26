With the Jacksonville Jaguars playing the Houston Texans in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tank Bigsby a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tank Bigsby score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Bigsby has run for 80 yards on 35 carries (8.9 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

Bigsby also has one catch for 6 yards (0.7 per game).

Bigsby has found the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

Tank Bigsby Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 13 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Texans 2 10 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Falcons 3 10 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 3 8 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 3 2 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Saints 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 3 9 0 0 0 0 Week 10 49ers 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Titans 9 21 0 0 0 0

