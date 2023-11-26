Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a good matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Houston Texans. The Texans are conceding the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL, 241.4 per game.

Lawrence has 2,382 yards passing (238.2 per game) and has completed 68.1% of his throws (226-for-332) while tallying 11 TD passes and six picks. Lawrence also has run for 240 yards on 49 attempts with two touchdowns, collecting 24.0 yards per game.

Lawrence vs. the Texans

Lawrence vs the Texans (since 2021): 5 GP / 251.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 251.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD Houston has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Texans have cenceded eight players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Houston has allowed two players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Texans have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Texans is giving up 241.4 yards per contest this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

The Texans have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 10 this season (one per game).

Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the Texans

Passing Yards: 258.5 (-115)

258.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-115)

Lawrence Passing Insights

Lawrence has gone over his passing yards prop total in four of 10 opportunities this season.

The Jaguars pass on 53.9% of their plays and run on 46.1%. They are 14th in NFL play in points scored.

Lawrence's 7.2 yards per attempt rank 13th in the league.

In eight of 10 games this season, Lawrence completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has scored 13 of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (59.1%).

Lawrence has passed 29 times out of his 332 total attempts while in the red zone (42.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Trevor Lawrence Rushing Props vs the Texans

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Lawrence Rushing Insights

Lawrence has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (55.6%) out of nine opportunities.

Lawrence has at least one rushing touchdown in one game this season and had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

He has nine carries in the red zone (23.1% of his team's 39 red zone rushes).

Lawrence's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 24-for-32 / 262 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 17 YDS / 2 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 17-for-29 / 185 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-32 / 292 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 20-for-29 / 204 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 20-for-30 / 181 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

