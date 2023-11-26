How to Watch UCF vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (4-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Stetson Hatters (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UCF vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
- In games UCF shoots better than 38.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Knights are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters rank 51st.
- The Knights record 77.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 66.4 the Hatters give up.
- When UCF puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 4-1.
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCF scored 77.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.8 more points than it averaged on the road (65.4).
- Defensively the Knights played worse at home last season, ceding 65.9 points per game, compared to 65.2 on the road.
- UCF sunk 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.5 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 72-44
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 83-80
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Charlotte
|W 74-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
