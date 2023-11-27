In the upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Brandon Hagel to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

Hagel has scored in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

Hagel has picked up four assists on the power play.

Hagel averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.6%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 17:26 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:51 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 22:05 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:12 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 16:28 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 22:06 Away L 6-5 OT

Lightning vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

