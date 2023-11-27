Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - November 27
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Duval County, Florida today? We have you covered below.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beaches Chapel School at Seacoast Christian HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andrew Jackson High School at San Jose Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlantic Coast High School at Tocoi Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
