Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Jefferson County, Florida today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Jefferson County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Echols County High School at Aucilla Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Monticello, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
