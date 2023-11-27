The Tampa Bay Lightning's (10-6-5) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Monday, November 27 game against the Colorado Avalanche (14-6) at Ball Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Samuel Girard D Out Personal Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Lightning vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Lightning Season Insights

With 78 goals (3.7 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's second-best offense.

Tampa Bay concedes 3.5 goals per game (74 total), which ranks 29th in the league.

Their +4 goal differential is 13th in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche's 75 total goals (3.8 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

They have the league's fifth-best goal differential at +17.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-145) Lightning (+120) 6.5

