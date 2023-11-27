The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

In four of 20 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.

Eyssimont has picked up one assist on the power play.

Eyssimont's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:31 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:57 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:14 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:25 Away W 5-3 11/4/2023 Senators 1 1 0 10:01 Away W 6-4

Lightning vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

