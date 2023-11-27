The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Mikhail Sergachev, are in action Monday against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Sergachev's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Sergachev has averaged 23:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -12.

In two of 21 games this year, Sergachev has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Sergachev has a point in 11 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

In 11 of 21 games this season, Sergachev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Sergachev hits the over on his points prop total is 52.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sergachev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 21 Games 2 15 Points 1 2 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

