Nikita Kucherov will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche play on Monday at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kucherov available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov's plus-minus this season, in 20:27 per game on the ice, is +2.

In nine of 20 games this season, Kucherov has scored a goal, with six of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 15 of 20 games this season, Kucherov has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Kucherov has an assist in 12 of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Kucherov goes over his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 68.9% chance of Kucherov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 2 35 Points 2 15 Goals 1 20 Assists 1

