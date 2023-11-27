Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Polk County, Florida today? We've got the information.
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Dimensions HS at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Altamonte Christian School at Tenoroc High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
