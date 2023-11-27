Victor Hedman will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche meet on Monday at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Hedman's props? Here is some information to help you.

Victor Hedman vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman has averaged 24:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Hedman has a goal in four games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 21 games this year, Hedman has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 21 games this year, Hedman has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Hedman has an implied probability of 58.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hedman has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hedman Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 21 Games 2 22 Points 1 4 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

