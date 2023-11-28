Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Alachua County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Countryside Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at St Patrick Interparish School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Key School at St. Francis Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lafayette High School at Oak Hall School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gainesville High School at P.K. Yonge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.