Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Looking to bet on Cirelli's props? Here is some information to help you.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli's plus-minus this season, in 16:57 per game on the ice, is -4.

In three of 21 games this season, Cirelli has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 21 games this year, Cirelli has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Cirelli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 21 games played.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Cirelli hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Cirelli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 21 Games 2 9 Points 0 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

