Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Brevard County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Smyrna Beach High School at West Shore JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seabreeze HS at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merritt Island High School at Titusville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Titusville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Satellite High School at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
