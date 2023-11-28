Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Citrus County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Citrus County, Florida today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Citrus County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lecanto High School at Central High School - Brooksville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.