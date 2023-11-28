The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) go up against the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) on November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 48% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Atlanta is 7-3 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank fourth.

The Hawks' 123.6 points per game are 11 more points than the 112.6 the Cavaliers allow.

When it scores more than 112.6 points, Atlanta is 8-5.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks score 126.9 points per game, 6.6 more than away (120.3). On defense they allow 127.6 points per game at home, 13 more than away (114.6).

In 2023-24 Atlanta is giving up 13 more points per game at home (127.6) than away (114.6).

At home the Hawks are picking up 26.1 assists per game, 0.5 more than away (25.6).

Hawks Injuries