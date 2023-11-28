Hillsborough County, Florida has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Freedom High School - Tampa at Middleton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Newsome HS at Plant City HS

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Plant City, FL

Plant City, FL Conference: 7A - District 7

7A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaither High School at Plant High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsborough High School at King High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

East Bay High School at Spoto High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Armwood High School at Tampa Bay Tech High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 6A - District 10

6A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School at Leto High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lennard High School at Riverview High School - Riverview

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Blake High School at T R Robinson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chamberlain High School at Strawberry Crest High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Dover, FL

Dover, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomingdale High School at Brandon High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Brandon, FL

Brandon, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alonso High School at Sickles High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 7A - District 6

7A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tampa Preparatory School