Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Holmes County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Holmes County, Florida? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ponce de Leon HS at Altha Public School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Altha, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeport High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Bonifay, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.