Lightning vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - November 28
As they prepare for their Tuesday, November 28 game against the Arizona Coyotes (9-9-2) at Mullett Arena, which begins at 9:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-5) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Juuso Valimaki
|D
|Out
|Face
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jack McBain
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Vladislav Kolyachonok
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
Lightning vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning's 79 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- It has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +1.
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes' 63 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 19th in the league.
- Arizona has allowed 63 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.
- They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.
Lightning vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-130)
|Coyotes (+105)
|6.5
