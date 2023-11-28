Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikita Kucherov, Clayton Keller and others in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Arizona Coyotes matchup at Mullett Arena on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

Kucherov has been vital to Tampa Bay this season, with 36 points in 21 games.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 1 1 6 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 2 4 6 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 1 1 7 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 2 1 3 6

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's most productive contributors through 22 games, with 11 goals and 18 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 3 2 5 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 2 2 4

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Victor Hedman's season total of 23 points has come from four goals and 19 assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 1 1 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Jets Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 1 1 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Keller's 19 points are important for Arizona. He has recorded eight goals and 11 assists in 20 games.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 25 1 0 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Jets Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 1 1 1

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Matias Maccelli has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with three goals and 13 assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 25 0 1 1 0 vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 2 2 2 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 at Jets Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 0

