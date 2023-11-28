Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (3-0) meet the Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Rupp Arena. This contest will start at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Buy Tickets for Other Miami (FL) Games
Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)
- Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Miami (FL) Rank
|113th
|74.5
|Points Scored
|79.1
|25th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|235th
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|1st
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|133rd
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
