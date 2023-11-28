Nikita Kucherov will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes meet at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Prop bets for Kucherov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov has averaged 20:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Kucherov has a goal in nine games this year out of 21 games played, including multiple goals six times.

Kucherov has a point in 16 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points nine times.

Kucherov has an assist in 13 of 21 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Kucherov hits the over on his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 67.5% of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 21 Games 2 36 Points 2 15 Goals 0 21 Assists 2

