We have high school basketball action in Orange County, Florida today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wekiva High School at Orlando Christian Prep HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Windermere Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Windermere, FL

Windermere, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

International Community School at Orangewood Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Maitland, FL

Maitland, FL Conference: 2A - District 6

2A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

East River High School at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Brantley High School at Apopka High School