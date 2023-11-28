Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Pinellas County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St. Petersburg Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Admiral Farragut Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunedin High School at Osceola Fundamental High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Seminole, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Largo High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Largo, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast High School - Oakland Park at Palm Harbor University HS
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Palm Harbor, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
