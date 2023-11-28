Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Polk County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at George Jenkins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Region High School at Bartow High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Bartow, FL

Bartow, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at All Saints' Academy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Gibson High School at Santa Fe Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Wales High School at McKeel Academy