Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Brevard County, Florida, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sebastian River HS at Satellite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Satellite Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celebration High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
