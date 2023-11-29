Wednesday's game that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-2) versus the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-51 in favor of Nebraska, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Owls' most recent game was a 57-43 loss to Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Florida Atlantic vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Florida Atlantic vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 79, Florida Atlantic 51

Other AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

Florida Atlantic has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three), but also has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 defeats (two).

Florida Atlantic 2023-24 Best Wins

84-75 on the road over North Florida (No. 289) on November 13

50-39 at home over Stetson (No. 314) on November 20

80-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 17

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Aniya Hubbard: 20.2 PTS, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

20.2 PTS, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Janeta Rozentale: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 59.5 FG%

11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 59.5 FG% Jada Moore: 12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 56.3 FG%

12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 56.3 FG% Mya Perry: 8.2 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

8.2 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Devyn Scott: 2 PTS, 12.5 FG%

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (posting 63.8 points per game, 219th in college basketball, and giving up 59.6 per contest, 108th in college basketball) and have a +21 scoring differential.

