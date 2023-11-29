Wednesday's game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-1) and Florida Gators (5-1) matching up at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Tech, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Gators head into this matchup after an 83-81 victory against Columbia on Wednesday.

Florida vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Florida vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 70, Florida 66

Florida Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Gators captured their best win of the season, a 52-49 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers, a top 100 team (No. 68), according to our computer rankings.

Florida has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the third-most in Division I. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 44th-most.

Based on the RPI, the Yellow Jackets have one win over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.

Florida has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

52-49 over Purdue (No. 68) on November 20

83-81 over Columbia (No. 78) on November 22

83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 194) on November 9

92-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 274) on November 13

82-65 at home over North Florida (No. 289) on November 6

Florida Leaders

Aliyah Matharu: 19.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

19.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Ra Shaya Kyle: 14.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 57.1 FG%

14.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 57.1 FG% Leilani Correa: 14.0 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

14.0 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Laila Reynolds: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Jeriah Warren: 4.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators' +70 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.8 points per game (57th in college basketball) while giving up 66.2 per outing (217th in college basketball).

