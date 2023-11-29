The Florida International Panthers (1-3) play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Florida International vs. FGCU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida International Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Top Players (2022-23)

Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

FGCU Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Thompson: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Zach Anderson: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Chase Johnston: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Catto: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Andre Weir: 9.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International vs. FGCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG FGCU AVG FGCU Rank 141st 73.1 Points Scored 71.3 185th 314th 75.1 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd 335th 28.3 Rebounds 31.8 178th 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 9.2 25th 237th 12.3 Assists 12.8 193rd 340th 14.3 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.