Florida International vs. FGCU November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida International Panthers (1-3) play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Florida International vs. FGCU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida International Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida International Top Players (2022-23)
- Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
FGCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Thompson: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Zach Anderson: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chase Johnston: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Catto: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andre Weir: 9.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida International vs. FGCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida International Rank
|Florida International AVG
|FGCU AVG
|FGCU Rank
|141st
|73.1
|Points Scored
|71.3
|185th
|314th
|75.1
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|153rd
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|340th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.