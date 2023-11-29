The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-6) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Florida International Panthers (2-6) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida International vs. FGCU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida International -3.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

Florida International and its opponents have gone over 145.5 combined points in six of seven games this season.

The average total in Florida International's contests this year is 151.3, 5.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 4-3-0 ATS this season.

This season, Florida International has been favored three times and won two of those games.

The Panthers have entered three games this season favored by -165 or more and are 2-1 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida International has a 62.3% chance to win.

Florida International vs. FGCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida International 6 85.7% 72.6 141.7 78.6 154 152.1 FGCU 2 33.3% 69.1 141.7 75.4 154 142.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida International Insights & Trends

The Panthers record only 2.8 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Eagles give up (75.4).

When Florida International totals more than 75.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida International vs. FGCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida International 4-3-0 1-2 5-2-0 FGCU 1-5-0 1-1 2-4-0

Florida International vs. FGCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida International FGCU 11-7 Home Record 8-5 3-10 Away Record 6-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.