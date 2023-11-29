The Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Florida International Panthers (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up 20.4 more points per game (80.9) than the Panthers give up (60.5).

Georgia Southern is 5-0 when it scores more than 60.5 points.

Florida International is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 80.9 points.

The Panthers record 10.5 more points per game (72.8) than the Eagles give up (62.3).

Florida International has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 62.3 points.

Georgia Southern has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

The Panthers are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (33.4%).

The Eagles shoot 41.4% from the field, just 4.2% higher than the Panthers allow.

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 13.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

13.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Ajae Yoakum: 9.8 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

9.8 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Courtney Prenger: 8.7 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (4-for-4)

8.7 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (4-for-4) Tanajah Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Maria Torres: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Schedule