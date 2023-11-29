The Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) take on the Florida State Seminoles (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It starts at 9:15 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles are shooting 49% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Florida State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Seminoles are the 233rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 209th.

The Seminoles score 11.2 more points per game (83.2) than the Bulldogs allow (72).

When Florida State puts up more than 72 points, it is 4-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State posted 71.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged away from home (68.5).

The Seminoles ceded 74.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.4).

At home, Florida State averaged 0.5 fewer threes per game (6.4) than when playing on the road (6.9). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Upcoming Schedule