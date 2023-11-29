How to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) take on the Florida State Seminoles (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It starts at 9:15 PM ET on ACC Network.
Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles are shooting 49% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Florida State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Seminoles are the 233rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 209th.
- The Seminoles score 11.2 more points per game (83.2) than the Bulldogs allow (72).
- When Florida State puts up more than 72 points, it is 4-0.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida State posted 71.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged away from home (68.5).
- The Seminoles ceded 74.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.4).
- At home, Florida State averaged 0.5 fewer threes per game (6.4) than when playing on the road (6.9). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|L 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|UNLV
|W 83-75
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Colorado
|W 77-71
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/9/2023
|South Florida
|-
|FLA Live Arena
