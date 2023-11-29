The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) face the Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Georgia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Georgia Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-9.5) 150.5 -500 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-9.5) 150.5 -480 +365 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida State vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Florida State is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

All of the Seminoles games have hit the over this season.

Georgia has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

This year, games featuring the Bulldogs have hit the over twice.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Florida State is 62nd in the country. It is far below that, 82nd, according to computer rankings.

Florida State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

