The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) play the Florida Gators (2-1) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.
Florida vs. Wake Forest Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Colin Castleton: 16 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3 BLK
- Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Florida vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wake Forest Rank
|Wake Forest AVG
|Florida AVG
|Florida Rank
|60th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|71.2
|186th
|284th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|233rd
|31
|Rebounds
|31.9
|171st
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|278th
|18th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
