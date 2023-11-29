The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) play the Florida Gators (2-1) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Top Players (2022-23)

  • Colin Castleton: 16 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3 BLK
  • Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Florida AVG Florida Rank
60th 76.6 Points Scored 71.2 186th
284th 73.8 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd
233rd 31 Rebounds 31.9 171st
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 7.4 278th
18th 9.5 3pt Made 6.7 256th
143rd 13.5 Assists 12.2 249th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.