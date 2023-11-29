Gary Harris and the Orlando Magic take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Harris, in his last time out, had five points and six assists in a 130-117 win over the Hornets.

In this article, we break down Harris' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 7.5 8.2 Rebounds -- 2.0 Assists -- 1.8 PRA -- 12 PR -- 10.2



Gary Harris Insights vs. the Wizards

Harris is responsible for taking 4.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.8 per game.

Harris' opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.6 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.8 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

Allowing 124 points per game, the Wizards are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Wizards are ranked last in the NBA, allowing 50.6 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are ranked 29th in the league, allowing 29.2 per game.

Gary Harris vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 20 0 2 1 0 2 0 3/21/2023 24 22 2 0 6 2 2 1/21/2023 20 9 1 2 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.