The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.
  • In games Jacksonville shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Dolphins are the 73rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Camels rank 330th.
  • The 79.2 points per game the Dolphins put up are 14.2 more points than the Fighting Camels give up (65).
  • When Jacksonville puts up more than 65 points, it is 4-0.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Jacksonville played better in home games last season, averaging 66 points per game, compared to 61.2 per game away from home.
  • In 2022-23, the Dolphins allowed 57.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 66.6.
  • At home, Jacksonville made 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.8) than away from home (6.9). It had the same three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (34%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 107-56 Petersen Events Center
11/24/2023 @ Robert Morris W 74-65 UPMC Events Center
11/25/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 91-90 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 Campbell - Swisher Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

