Wednesday's contest that pits the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) against the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) at Swisher Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: Swisher Gymnasium

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 73, Campbell 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. Campbell

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville (-5.9)

Jacksonville (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Jacksonville has compiled a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Campbell is 3-3-0. A total of three out of the Dolphins' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Fighting Camels' games have gone over.

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins average 79.2 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 75.8 per contest (282nd in college basketball). They have a +20 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Jacksonville comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.5 boards. It is recording 36.5 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30 per contest.

Jacksonville knocks down 1.8 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6 (282nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8.

The Dolphins rank 193rd in college basketball by averaging 93.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 194th in college basketball, allowing 89.9 points per 100 possessions.

Jacksonville forces 14.2 turnovers per game (77th in college basketball) while committing 14.7 (335th in college basketball action).

