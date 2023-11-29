Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Lake County, Florida, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Ridge High School at Ridge Community HS
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.