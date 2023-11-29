How to Watch the Magic vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (12-5) will look to extend a five-game home win streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (3-14) on November 29, 2023 at Amway Center.
Magic vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Magic vs Wizards Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- This season, the Magic have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.
- Orlando is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 49.8% from the field.
- The Magic are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.
- The Magic average 11.4 fewer points per game (112.6) than the Wizards allow (124.0).
- When Orlando totals more than 124.0 points, it is 3-0.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Magic have fared better at home this season, averaging 118.0 points per game, compared to 106.6 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2023-24, Orlando is allowing 106.7 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 108.1.
- The Magic are sinking 10.2 treys per game, which is 0.1 fewer than they're averaging away from home (10.3). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.1% when playing at home and 32.8% in away games.
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
|Jonathan Isaac
|Questionable
|Ankle
